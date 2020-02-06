|
Carolyn P. Bucey, 54, of Mentor, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Born Oct. 17, 1965, in Cleveland, she had been a lifetime resident of Lake County. Carolyn was a teacher in the South Euclid/Lyndhurst School System and a past City Councilwoman in Mentor serving Ward II. She was passionate about everything, a believer in what she did, and her children were her number one priority. She was the beloved wife of 33 years to Doug A. Bucey, whom she married July 18, 1987; loving mother of Rachael A. Bucey, Luke A. Bucey, Christine A. Bucey, and Anna L. Bucey; dear daughter of Monica (nee Kraynak) Bucks; sister of Marianne (Jerry) Reese; and aunt of nieces and nephews. Carolyn was preceded in death by her father, James Bucks; and brother, John Bucks. Family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a Celebration of Life to be held at 4:30 p.m. Burial will be private. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 7, 2020