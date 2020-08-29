1/
Carolyn Wirstrom Allen
Private family services will be held for Carolyn W. (Wirstrom) Allen, 94, of Kirtland.Mrs. Allen passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her children, on Friday, August 28, 2020.Born March 23, 1926 in Cleveland, she has lived in Kirtland since 1947.Carolyn nurtured family and friends through her beliefs in artistic expression and experiencing the beauty and healing properties of nature. She was an accepting woman and a guiding light to those around her.She was an active volunteer in the Kirtland community with the nursing home, library and senior center. Carolyn was blessed with a long, beautiful and healthy life. Age took her home to our Lord, however, her friendship and love will never age.Survivors are her children, Molly Wakeham, Jane Ziegler, Max (Mary Jo) Allen; grandchildren, Christopher Wakeham, Abby (Patrick) McNerney, Aaron (Keri) Ziegler, Hayley Clark, Andrew (Hattie Mae) Allen and great-grandchildren, Colin, Marissa, Elle, Tyson, Gracie, Chloe, Conner and James; sister, Betty Wirstrom.She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Paul A. Allen on June 2, 2012. Her son, Carl Allen; daughters, Sally Pietrolungo and Barbara Morris; grandson, Patrick Ziegler and brother, Harry Wirstrom are also deceased.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions in her name to the Kirtland Public Library, 9267 Chillicothe Road, Kirtland, OH 44094.


