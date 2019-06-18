|
Mass of Christian Burial for Carrie E. Tobias (nee Lastoria), age 96, of Willoughby, will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mrs. Tobias passed away June 17, 2019 and was born on February 27, 1923 in Wickliffe, OH. Carrie was a member of the Willowick Senior Center and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. She liked to play bingo, work on puzzles, and dance the Polka. Carrie was the dearest mother of Paulette Davies, Steve Gromek, Ralph (Susan Estabrooks) Gromek; stepmother of Henry (Mariam) Tobias and Donald (Sandy) Tobias; devoted grandmother of 12; great-grandmother of 13; and great-great-grandmother of one; dear sister of Ralph (Karen) Lastoria, Margaret DeBaltzo, and Veronica Lucas. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Steve Gromek and Wes Tobias; son, Dominic Gromek; grandsons, Dominic Gromek, Jr. and Kurt Davies; great-grandson, Jackson Dombrowski; siblings, Dorothy Intorcio, Michael Lastoria, Louise Shupping, Ann Lynch, Rose Smith, and Anthony Lastoria; daughters-in-law, Karen Gromek and Christine Gromek. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 21, at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass. Inurnment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carrie’s memory to Heartland of Willoughby, 37603 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, OH 44094 or Heartland Hospice Services, 767 East Turkeyfoot Lake Rd., Akron, OH 44319. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 20, 2019