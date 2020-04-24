|
|
Carrie Margaret Vencl (maiden name: Church), of Concord Township, Ohio, passed away on April 20th at her residence.She was born January 25, 1936 in Miami, West Virginia. Carrie was a 1954 graduate of Kingsville High School and lived most of her life in Geauga and Ashtabula counties.Carrie was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic church in Rock Creek, Ohio. She was a Licensed cosmetologist, had been a EMT for Chester Volunteer Fire Department and worked for over 24 years for General Motors before she retired in 1991. She was a member of the Red Hat Flappers of Ashtabula.Carrie is survived by her sons, Thomas (Darlene) Vencl of Aurora, Joseph (Nancy) Vencl of Willoughby Hills and Frank (Katie) Vencl of Austinburg; three grandchildren, Courtney M. (Gina Wakeman) Vencl, Victoria (Martin) Dummermuth and Natalie Layne (Matthew) Ferenc and two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and James Ferenc. Also by brothers, Jerry (Kathy) Church, Fred Church, brother-in-law, Dale Slack and sisters, Alice Keener (Nelson) Hocking, JoAnn Brydle and sister-in-law Cynthia Vencl.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dale, in 2000 after 43 years of marriage; by her sisters, Mary Slack, Mable LaMont; sisters-in-law, Mary Bitzer, Norma Church and Billie Jean Church; and brothers, Henry Church, William Church, James Church; and brothers-in-law, Dennis M. Vencl and Charles Brydle.A celebration of life will be held at a later date with burial at the Sacred Heart Memorial Section in Rock Creek Union Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 5786 Heisley Rd. Mentor, Ohio 44060.The Ashtabula home of Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors and Crematory, 526 W. Prospect Rd. Ashtabula is honored to serve the Carrie Vencl family. Guest book, light a candle and obituary at fleming-billman.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 26, 2020