Funeral Mass for Carrilynn M. Horwath, 54, of Eastlake, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church, 35711 Stevens Blvd., Eastlake.Carrilynn Horwath passed away Feb. 23, 2019, at Euclid Hospital.She was born April 28, 1964, in Cleveland.Carrilynn was the loving daughter of Maria (nee Lardomita); beloved sister of Jack; companion of Amy Mull; beloved niece of Phyllis Vernon and Charles Lardomita; and a cousin and friend of many. She is also survived by loving family members, Lisa and Michael Tomaro; Godmothers, Maria DeThomas and Joanne Gagliardo; and father, Jack (Cooky) Horwath.She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Angela and Charles Lardomita.Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor. Burial will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chester Township.The family requests no flowers please.To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
