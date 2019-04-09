Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Walick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine A. Walick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Catherine A. Walick Obituary
Mass of Christian burial for Catherine A. Walick, of Willowick, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Fr. Michael Troha will officiate. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave., (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), Willoughby. Cathy passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, surrounded by her family at the Cleveland Clinic. She was born June 3, 1942, in New Salem, Pa. to Joseph and Susan Walick, and was a lifelong resident of Willowick. Cathy was a 1960 graduate of Mapletown High School. She worked at Gould/Westinghouse/Northrup Grunman for most of her years as a computer operator; previously worked for Ferro Corp. in Cleveland. Catherine is survived by her children, Michelle Federico (Dean) Rinicella and Marcia (Gary) Gray; grandchildren, Jasmine and Brooke; and brother, John Walick. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Joseph; grandson, John Gray; parents, Joseph and Susan (nee Hmelyar) Walick; and brothers, Joseph and Edward Walick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immaculate Coneception, ProLife Committee. To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now