Mass of Christian burial for Catherine A. Walick, of Willowick, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Fr. Michael Troha will officiate. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave., (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), Willoughby. Cathy passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, surrounded by her family at the Cleveland Clinic. She was born June 3, 1942, in New Salem, Pa. to Joseph and Susan Walick, and was a lifelong resident of Willowick. Cathy was a 1960 graduate of Mapletown High School. She worked at Gould/Westinghouse/Northrup Grunman for most of her years as a computer operator; previously worked for Ferro Corp. in Cleveland. Catherine is survived by her children, Michelle Federico (Dean) Rinicella and Marcia (Gary) Gray; grandchildren, Jasmine and Brooke; and brother, John Walick. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Joseph; grandson, John Gray; parents, Joseph and Susan (nee Hmelyar) Walick; and brothers, Joseph and Edward Walick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immaculate Coneception, ProLife Committee. To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 10, 2019