News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
440-943-2466
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Gudowicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine B. (Elshaw) Gudowicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine B. (Elshaw) Gudowicz Obituary
Catherine B. Gudowicz (nee Elshaw), age 92, of Chesterland and formerly of Wickliffe, passed away August 24, 2019. Mrs. Gudowicz was born on March 28, 1927 in Cleveland, OH.Catherine was a member of the Wickliffe Senior Center. She was the kindest, warm hearted, caring and loving person in the world.Catherine was the dearest mother of Raymond (Catherine) Gudowicz and Donna (Jeff) Foraker; devoted grandmother of Kim (David) Motz, Meghan (Brandon) Chamberlin, Tom (Kate) Foraker, Ryan (Michaela) Foraker, Jeffrey Gudowicz and great grandmother of Alaina, Emma, Aiden, Ethan, Brody and Elliott.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert Stanley Gudowicz.The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Saturday August 31 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Inurnment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. at a later date.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Catherine’s memory to the Hospice of the Western Reserve P.O. Box 72101 Cleveland, OH 44197.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
Download Now