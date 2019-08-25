|
|
Catherine B. Gudowicz (nee Elshaw), age 92, of Chesterland and formerly of Wickliffe, passed away August 24, 2019. Mrs. Gudowicz was born on March 28, 1927 in Cleveland, OH.Catherine was a member of the Wickliffe Senior Center. She was the kindest, warm hearted, caring and loving person in the world.Catherine was the dearest mother of Raymond (Catherine) Gudowicz and Donna (Jeff) Foraker; devoted grandmother of Kim (David) Motz, Meghan (Brandon) Chamberlin, Tom (Kate) Foraker, Ryan (Michaela) Foraker, Jeffrey Gudowicz and great grandmother of Alaina, Emma, Aiden, Ethan, Brody and Elliott.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert Stanley Gudowicz.The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Saturday August 31 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Inurnment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. at a later date.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Catherine’s memory to the Hospice of the Western Reserve P.O. Box 72101 Cleveland, OH 44197.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 29, 2019