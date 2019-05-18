Catherine C. Rogers (nee Buck), age 71, beloved wife for 35 years of the late James “Jim” Jr.; stepmother of Michael (Mary) and Jeffrey (Sue); daughter of the late Alexander and Mary Lou (nee Miller) Buck; sister-in-law of Linda (Richard) Lakatosh and Gayle Rogers O’Hara; grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend of many. Cathie was born on October 2, 1947 in Cleveland, OH and passed away on May 10, 2019. She grew up in the Cleveland area, and graduated from Collinwood High School. However, in recent years she resided in Chardon, OH. Cathie enjoyed vacationing. Whether it was to the beautiful island of St. Kitts in the Caribbean with Jim, or to Canada and Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts with the Roger’s clan, she was having a good time. Cathie looked forward to the days her family would get together and go tubing down the river. Although, she enjoyed time traveling and spent with family, Cathie truly loved a great meal with her friends and an entertaining movie to watch, and for that she will be greatly missed. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Cathie, Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 401 North Street, Chardon, OH 44024 from 9 to 10 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. A burial will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, OH 44273 at 1:45 p.m. Contributions may be made in memory of Cathie to St. Mary Catholic Church. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com. Published in The News-Herald on May 19, 2019