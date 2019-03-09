|
Catherine Delligatti, beloved wife of the late Ralph; loving mother of Ralph Jr. (Genise); grandmother of Nicholas and Anthony; youngest of nine children born to “Deda” and “Baba” Shumar (all deceased). Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland on Monday 2-8 pm.Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am, Tuesday March 12, 2019 at the Church of Saint Anselm, 12969 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland. Interment All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Catherine’s name be made to St. Anselm School, 13013 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland, OH 44026.Online tribute video and condolences atwww.gattozziandson.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 10, 2019