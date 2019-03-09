Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
12524 Chillicothe Road
Chesterland, OH 44026
(440) 729-1906
For more information about
Catherine Delligatti
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Delligatti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Delligatti

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Catherine Delligatti Obituary
Catherine Delligatti, beloved wife of the late Ralph; loving mother of Ralph Jr. (Genise); grandmother of Nicholas and Anthony; youngest of nine children born to “Deda” and “Baba” Shumar (all deceased). Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland on Monday 2-8 pm.Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am, Tuesday March 12, 2019 at the Church of Saint Anselm, 12969 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland. Interment All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Catherine’s name be made to St. Anselm School, 13013 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland, OH 44026.Online tribute video and condolences atwww.gattozziandson.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
Download Now