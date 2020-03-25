|
|
Catherine F. "Kitty" Kyle passed away peacefully March 20, 2020 at the Lantern of Madison. She was born May 13, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan to Michael and Frances (Messina) Parmigiano. Kitty was a waitress at Hellriegel’s Inn in Painesville for more than 30 years. She was a member of St. Cyprian Catholic Church in Perry. Kitty loved her small dogs, shopping and baking. She baked for the Perry Police and Fire Departments, family, friends and neighbors. She loved to talk with anyone, especially children of all ages. Kitty loved all shades of purple, violet and lilac, and was known as "The Purple Lady" because she always wore purple. Every room in her house was some shade of purple, including the walls and carpet…she just loved purple. Kitty is survived by her son, Richard A. Dilgren Jr. of Granada Hills, California; step-son, Virgil (Tad) K. Kyle III; sisters, Patricia Toth of Mentor-on-the-Lake and Rose Toth of Painesville; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil K. Kyle Jr.; her sister, Mary Beverlin; and her parents. A Memorial Mass for Kitty will be held at St. Cyprian Church at a later time. Kitty will be buried in Perry cemetery next to her husband and other family members. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to St. Cyprian Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Rd., Perry, OH 44081.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020