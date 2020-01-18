|
Catherine Hope (Yuse) Swain, 62, of Jefferson, passed away January 14, 2020 at UH-Geauga Hospital, following a long illness.She was born June 13, 1957 in Painesville, Ohio the daughter of Michelle (Reigh) and Ross F. Yuse. She graduated from Perry High School Class of 1976 and The Knoedler School of Practical Nursing in 1997.Catherine was married to Joseph Zeller. She was a devout Christian with a strong faith. Over the years she worked at Jefferson Geriatric and more recently at the Stuart Lodge as an LPN. Growing up Catherine was active in various 4-H groups and enjoyed showing horses. She continued to show horses for many years and even involved her children in it. Catherine was also a great cook, and many of her specialty dishes will be missed by her family and friends.Catherine had a love for animals, especially her cats Titan, Scooby, and Miss Kitty. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by her loving, devoted sister and best friend, Debbie who was by her side through this difficult 15 month journey.She is survived by her mother, Michelle (Walt Blaser) Morris; children, Matthew (Sally) Zeller, Mark Zeller, and Shanta (Richard Awad) Swain; sister, Debbie Messenger and Richard Rose who was like a brother to her; nephew, Derek Messenger; grandchildren, Corey, Amy Lee, Brantley, Matthew, Haylee, and Royalty; aunt, Martha Lytle; cousin, Sandy Rogers both of Sacramento; mother-in-law, Shirley Zeller; and godparents, Vic and Mabel Collen.Catherine is preceded in death by her husband, Joe in 2003; father, Ross in 2014; and son, Michael Zeller in 2018.At Catherine’s request private family services will be held.Ducro Funeral Services and Crematory, 4524 Elm Ave., Ashtabula is handling arrangements. Online obituary and condolences at www.ducro.com
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 19, 2020