Catherine L. (Zingarelli) Medved
A Private Mass of Christian Burial for Catherine L. Medved (nee Zingarelli), age 96, of Kirtland, will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (Live Stream of Mass Available at https://stanselm.org/). Private burial to follow. Mrs. Medved passed away October 11, 2020 and was born on April 28, 1924 in New York, NY to the late Luigi and Edna (nee DiCristoforo) Zingarelli.Catherine was the dearest mother of Catherine (R. Patrick) Kelly, Frances (Jim) Lozar, Michelle (Wayne) Burwell and Martha (Domenic) Grande; devoted grandmother of Trina, Alexander (Sarah), Caitlin and Colleen Kelly, Melannie (Jim) Maneri, Jimmy Lozar, Michelle (John) Kuhn, Dale (Virginia) Lozar, Adam (Brynne), Marissa and Melinda Burwell, Nicholas (Nichole), Domenic and Michael (Sarah) Grande and great grandmother of 13; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Henry J.; daughter, Theresa; sister, Josephine DiDio and brothers, Pasquale, Frank, Anthony, Tony and Jerry Zingarelli; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Joseph (Bertha) Medved.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Catherine’s memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve P.O. BOX 72101 Cleveland, OH 44192 or Parish of St. John Bosco 16 Washington St. Port Chester, NY 10573.Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
440-943-2466
October 14, 2020
Sad to learn of Mrs. Medved’s passing...what a dear lady. No doubt a full life lived. My condolences to Fran and Jimmy and the rest of the family. Peace and love to you during this time.
Debbie Yatska
Friend
