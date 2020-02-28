|
Catherine L. "Kay" Lewis (nee Gancos), age 91, passed away Feb. 23, 2020 at Lake West Hospital in Willoughby. Kay was born Nov. 21, 1928 in Republic, PA. Kay was the beloved wife of the late Alvie "James" Lewis Jr.; dear mother of Allen (Debra), Kevin (Terri), James (Michele) and Holly Lewis (Glenn); grandmother of Kayla, Kirsten, James and Jason; great-grandmother of Trystan; sister of the late Frances Bukosky, Mary Madsen, Ann Pillar, John, Martin, Joseph, Theodore, James, Stanley and Louis Gancos. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 3 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Justin Martyr Church, 35711 Stevens Blvd. in Eastlake. Burial will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland. The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 2 at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 29, 2020