"Together Again" Funeral Mass for Catherine M. (nee Ferari) Butler, 89, of Willowick, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St., Willowick. Mrs. Butler passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born Jan. 14, 1930, in Punxsutawney, Pa., she had been a resident of Lake County for 55 years. Catherine was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Church in Willowick, where she sang in the church choir “Morning Glories,” and volunteered working bingo. She was also a homemaker, an avid bingo player and loved collecting things. She was the loving mother of Christopher (Cindi) Butler, Sandra (Gary) DeLeandro, Stephen (Wendy) Butler and Kathleen (Richard) Tancredi; cherished grandmother of 10; and great-grandmother of 13, and “Baby Madeline” on-the-way. Cather was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond “Jimmy” Butler (2014); parents, Frank Arthur and Anna Madeline (nee Egielski) Ferari; and brother, John Ferari. Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Entombment will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chester Township. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit:www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
