Catherine Sotka

Catherine (Stucka) Sotka, age 99, of Eastlake, passed away April 19, 2019. She was born in Jakubany, Slovakia, to the late Joannes and Anna Stucka.She loved gardening, bowling, the Cleveland Indians and was a lifetime member of St. Justin Martyr in Eastlake since the parish was founded in 1964. She was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother, who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.Catherine is survived by her children: Bob (Gayle), Rosemary, Nancy (Terry); her grandchildren: Greg (Julie), Jeff, Mark, Laura (Doug), Austin,Sophia; six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Charles Sotka.A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:30am at St Justin Martyr, 5781 Stevens Blvd, Eastlake.Visitation will be on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 10 to 11am at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
