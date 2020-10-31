A service to celebrate the life of Catherine (Brosky) Verhotz, 80, of Willoughby, will be held at 11:15 AM on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at The Body of Christ Community Church, 38057 Erie Road, Willoughby. Pastor Michael J. Currier will officiate.The family will receive friends following the service on Sunday, beginning at 12:15 PM at the Church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and masks will be required while visiting the Church.Ca
thy passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at her home in Willoughby, after a long battle with cancer.Born September 20, 1940 in Republic, PA, she has lived in Willoughby for the past 45 years.She was an active member of The Body of Christ Community Church and enjoyed volunteering at the McKinley Outreach Center in Willoughby. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and enjoyed growing flowers, plants and crocheting.Ca
thy was employed as a clerk for the Willoughby Police Department.Survivors are her children, Christine (Mark) Robinson, Mark (Carla) Gabele and Rick Verhotz; grandchildren, Cameron and Melina Gabele and Rebecca Robinson and sister, Marlene Snyder.She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Nellie (March) Brosky and brother, Tom Brosky.The family wishes to thank the staff of Ohio Living Hospice, the parishioners at The Body of Christ Community Church, and mom’s many friends for their continued love and care. She was grateful to all of you.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the McKinley Outreach Center, 1200 Lost Nation Road, Willoughby, OH 44094.