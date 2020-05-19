Catherine “Kitty” (nee McMahon) Whittaker, age 89, passed away peacefully May 18, 2020, at her daughter Mary’s home in Perry, surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness. Kitty was born in Limerick, Ireland. As a teenager, Kitty left Ireland and went to England, where she met her future husband, Frank. Together, they had five children and in 1967, they immigrated to the United States, settling in Perry. Her devotion to family, friends, and God drove Kitty through many difficult times, allowing her to see each day as a new opportunity to live joyfully. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by her enormous family, an abundance of friends, and countless others who lovingly called her "Grandma Kitty." She truly loved being a Catholic and lived her faith daily. Kitty was one of the founding members of St. Cyprian's Church in Perry, and a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church in Madison. Kitty loved to play her squeezebox and entertain friends and family with her many songs. She was an extremely talented, self-taught musician, playing all the music by heart. Next to family and her faith, Kitty loved her Irish heritage and was a great storyteller to all who would listen. Kitty was the loving mother of Frank (Debbie) Whittaker of Painesville, Mary (Tim) Vagi of Perry, Cathy Patrizi of Virginia, Betty (Steve) Klinger of Perry, and Gerri (Patrick) Podpadec of Madison; cherished grandmother of David (Sue) Whittaker, Brian (Teresa) Whittaker, Michelle Vagi, Sarah Vagi, Elizabeth (Shawn) Cocchi, Mike (Heidi) Patrizi, Tony (Erin) Patrizi, Jenny (Greg) Helmick, Steve (Abbey) Klinger, Frank (Brittany) Klinger, Matt (Jolie) Klinger, and Liam Podpadec; and great-grandmother of 20. She also leaves behind many family in both England and Ireland, who adored her as their beloved Aunt Kitty. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; son-in-law, Mike Patrizi; parents, Francis and Mary Kate (nee Fitzgerald) McMahon; and siblings. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a Mass/Celebration of Life service when it is safe to gather together. Graveside services for friends and family will be held 11 AM Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Perry Cemetery. (Social distancing to be observed.) In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Lake County Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 19 to May 21, 2020.