Cathleen M. Slemc, 49, of Mentor, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born April 30, 1971, in Euclid, she had been a resident of Lake County for 16 years, living in Wickliffe before moving to Mentor. She enjoyed boating and was a member of the Mentor Lagoons Yacht Club. Cathy loved socializing and going out with friends to enjoy music. She was also an artist and loved painting. Cathy had worked at Progressive for 22 years. She was the beloved wife of 10 years to Michael P. Slemc; loving mother of Cody Griffith and Kait Griffith; loving stepmother of Austin Slemc, and twins, Kevin and David Slemc; cherished grandmother of Riley; daughter of Janice L. (nee Kernc) Peterson; and sister of Tommy G. Peterson (Siobhan Smith), and Brian K. (Sarah) Peterson. Cathy was preceded in death by her father, Donald L. Peterson. Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a Celebration of Life service at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be private. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.