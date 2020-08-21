1/1
Cathleen M. Slemc
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cathleen M. Slemc, 49, of Mentor, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born April 30, 1971, in Euclid, she had been a resident of Lake County for 16 years, living in Wickliffe before moving to Mentor. She enjoyed boating and was a member of the Mentor Lagoons Yacht Club. Cathy loved socializing and going out with friends to enjoy music. She was also an artist and loved painting. Cathy had worked at Progressive for 22 years. She was the beloved wife of 10 years to Michael P. Slemc; loving mother of Cody Griffith and Kait Griffith; loving stepmother of Austin Slemc, and twins, Kevin and David Slemc; cherished grandmother of Riley; daughter of Janice L. (nee Kernc) Peterson; and sister of Tommy G. Peterson (Siobhan Smith), and Brian K. (Sarah) Peterson. Cathy was preceded in death by her father, Donald L. Peterson. Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a Celebration of Life service at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be private. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Service
06:30 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved