Pastor Cecelia A. Will, age 80, of Madison, passed away February 8, 2020 in Euclid. Born April 19, 1939, to Charles and Cecelia (Bacha) Welsh in Fayette County PA, she married Pastor Robert J. Will on May 4, 2002. A compassionate person by heart, Pastor Will had worked as a Caregiver for Visiting Angels Home Health Care. With her husband, they did Word of Life Ministry and held bible classes at their home, Gables Nursing Home and at a men's group home in Madison. She was a member of the Gateway Church where she did Prayer Groups and Card Ministering. She was Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Indians fan. She is survived by four children, Tammy Mason of Cleveland, Victor Takah of Geneva, Kelli (James) Holcknecht of Ashtabula and Diane Simcic of Geneva; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one brother, George (Diane) Meglas of PA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sister, Rosemarie Vanio; and her parents. Celebration of Life will take place at the Gateway Church, 2300 Austinburg Rd., Ashtabula, OH on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. with service to follow. Donations suggested to Word of Life Ministries c/o Andover Bank, 6611 N. Ridge Rd., Madison, OH 44057. cawalkerfuneralhomegeneva.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 12, 2020