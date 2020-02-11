Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home
828 Sherman St.
Geneva, OH 44041
(440) 466-1108
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gateway Church
2300 Austinburg Rd
Ashtabula, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
Gateway Church
2300 Austinburg Rd
Ashtabula, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecelia Will
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pastor Cecelia A. Will


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pastor Cecelia A. Will Obituary
Pastor Cecelia A. Will, age 80, of Madison, passed away February 8, 2020 in Euclid. Born April 19, 1939, to Charles and Cecelia (Bacha) Welsh in Fayette County PA, she married Pastor Robert J. Will on May 4, 2002. A compassionate person by heart, Pastor Will had worked as a Caregiver for Visiting Angels Home Health Care. With her husband, they did Word of Life Ministry and held bible classes at their home, Gables Nursing Home and at a men's group home in Madison. She was a member of the Gateway Church where she did Prayer Groups and Card Ministering. She was Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Indians fan. She is survived by four children, Tammy Mason of Cleveland, Victor Takah of Geneva, Kelli (James) Holcknecht of Ashtabula and Diane Simcic of Geneva; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one brother, George (Diane) Meglas of PA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sister, Rosemarie Vanio; and her parents. Celebration of Life will take place at the Gateway Church, 2300 Austinburg Rd., Ashtabula, OH on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. with service to follow. Donations suggested to Word of Life Ministries c/o Andover Bank, 6611 N. Ridge Rd., Madison, OH 44057. cawalkerfuneralhomegeneva.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -