|
|
Cecelia Marcella Vlchek, 91, of Aurora, Colorado passed away Feb. 16, 2019 at home. Born Oct. 23, 1927 in Cleveland, Ohio, she lived most of her life in Kirtland, Ohio.She worked as a reference librarian at Kirtland Public Library for 34 years.Cecelia is survived by daughter, Gayle; sons: Douglas (Patricia) and Frank (Anita); six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; one great, great grandchild; and countless other children who knew her as the “Story Hour Lady” at Kirtland Public Library before her retirement in 2001.She was preceded in death by husband, Frank.A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on April 28, 2019 at the Kirtland Public Library.Another memorial service will be held on March 31, 2019 at the home of grandson, Jason Vlchek in Parker, Colorado.In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made in her memory to the Kirtland Public Library, 9267 Chillicothe Rd. Kirtland, OH 44094
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 3, 2019