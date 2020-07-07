Cecilia T. Schultheis, 103, of Tiffin, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at St. Francis Home, Tiffin. Ceil, as she was known by family and friends, was the daughter of William and Elizabeth (Gilles) Schultheis. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on October 10, 1916, and was the seventh of eight children. She is survived by nieces and nephews, William (Karen) Miller of Tiffin; Kathleen Miller of Denver, CO, Dale (Dianne) Schultheis of Strongsville, David Schultheis of Port St. Lucie, FL, Denise (Thomas) Probst of Orlando, FL, William (Sandra) Schultheis of Colorado Springs, CO, Margaret Schultheis of Colorado Springs, CO, Elizabeth Ocken of Missoula, MT and Melinda Schultheis of Cleveland; and by numerous great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, George, Albert, Howard, Bernard, and Robert Schultheis; sisters, Alma Schultheis and Madalene Miller; and by nephews, Douglas and Ron Schultheis. Prior to moving to Tiffin, Cecilia lived in Mentor, Ohio for many years. In Mentor, she was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Infant of Prague Study Club, Mentor Seniors, Red Hatters Club, and participated in numerous volunteer activities. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service and burial will be private and held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the Sisters of St. Francis of Tiffin and the staff of St. Francis Home for their care and support of Cecilia. Memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of St. Francis, 200 St. Francis Ave., Tiffin, Ohio 44883, St. Francis Senior Ministries, 182 St. Francis Ave., Tiffin, Ohio 44883 or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com
.