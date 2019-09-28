|
Celestine N. (nee Krawulski) Myers, 72, of Eastlake, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was born August 21, 1947 in Cleveland.Celeste was a compassionate, caring, and giving individual. She had a special place in her heart for her husband, Terry and her son, Michael. She always found time and took joy in helping others, whom needed understanding and comfort. She often took in stray cats which always came around our house, Poe, Pi, Kissy, Mom, Felix, Baby, Wild Willie, and Snickers -her cats and her two German Shepherds -Gretchen and Bella, they were all rescue animals.Celeste started her career at Eaton as a Programmer and Contracted business consultant. Conquering through some endeavors, she received many promotions and awards, and retired a Senior Systems Analyst. Even in the years following her retirement, while being in poor health, she still thought of her family first and others when she could help. Always giving and never asking for anything in return. She was a cornerstone of perseverance, strength in any situation, and a guiding light.Celeste was preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Estelle (nee Osowski) Krawulski.Family will receive friends on Tuesday 4:00-8:00 pm at the McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave. Willoughby. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday 10:00 am at St. Justin Martyr Church, 35711 Stevens Blvd., Eastlake. Fr. Kevin Liebhardt will officiate.Burial will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 29, 2019