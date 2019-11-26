Home

Charlene J. Bledsoe

Charlene J. Bledsoe Obituary
A Memorial Service for Charlene J. Bledsoe, 86, will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at Mentor Baptist Church, 7500 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Mentor, Ohio. Charlene was born April 5, 1933 in Mentor to Melvin J. and Florence (Reppert) Chapuis. She passed away November 24, 2019 in Willoughby, Ohio. Charlene worked for Zito Insurance Company for many years. She enjoyed cooking for her whole family, especially around the holidays. She also loved traveling with her husband. She is survived by her husband, Earl Bledsoe; children, Anne Brandt (John Moravec), Alan (Sherry) Ashton, Mike Ashton (fiancé, Emily May); step-children, Linda (Richard) Cole, Monte Bledsoe, Pamela (Terry) Malone; grandchildren, Rochelle Higgins, Jason (Wendy) Ashton, Sarah (Andrew) VanBoxel, Mackenzie Brandt, Andrew Brandt; great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Higgins, Kayla (David) Zimmerman, Elizabeth (Matt) Whitmer, Emily Depalma, Jacob Ashton and Zeke VanBoxel; great-great-grandchildren, Scarlett Cannata and baby boy Cannata; sister, Nancy Namestnik; and brother, Mel Chapuis; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Donations in Charlene’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 1, 2019
