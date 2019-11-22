Home

McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Charlene Vilma Schroeder


1941 - 2019
Charlene Vilma Schroeder Obituary
Charlene Vilma Schroeder (nee Wilkinson), 77, of Willoughby, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve Cleveland, Ohio. Born Nov. 25, 1941, in Cleveland, she was a Lake County resident for the last 51 years in Willoughby, Ohio. Charlene was the beloved wife of the late Bernard Schroeder (2016); loving mother of Jessica Johnson, Danny (Linda Jager) Schroeder; cherished grandmother of Danielle (Joe Jankowski) Johnson, and Ashley Johnson; great-grandmother of Dominic Cirelli, Carson Duplessis, and Milo Jankowski; daughter of the late Charles and Irma Wilkinson (nee Katona); sister of Charles Wilkinson (deceased), Frederick Wilkinson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Charlene always loved animals, especially loving to dogs. Family will receive friends at the McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, Ohio on Monday 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Services, Tuesday 10:00 a.m. at the McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, Ohio. Burial held at Western Reserve Memorial Garden, Chesterland, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44110.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 24, 2019
