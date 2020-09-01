1/1
Charles A. "Chuck" Morris
Charles A. "Chuck" Morris, age 79, of Willowick, died Aug. 31, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic surrounded by his loving family.Chuck was a member of Meridian Lodge # 610 F. & A.M. , a U.S. Army Veteran, and worked for Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company.He is the beloved husband of Nancy (nee Mackowski); dear father of Barbara (Doug) Denton, Beverly (Ken) Wyatt, Brian (Lyn) Morris, Robert (deceased); grandfather of Nicholas (Bethany), Matthew (Jessie), Andrew, Rebekah, Darbie, Jenna, Reed, Taylor (fiance Kevin), Jacob, Makenna; great-grandfather of Samantha, Mary, Jack; brother of Marlene Avery and Lee Morris. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 10:30 a.m. at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, 11521 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland, Ohio. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. (MASKS REQUIRED, SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY LIMITS OBSERVED). Contributions to Lake County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 8121 Deepwood Blvd., Mentor, Ohio 44060 would be appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
