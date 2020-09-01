Charles A. "Chuck" Morris, age 79, of Willowick, died Aug. 31, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic surrounded by his loving family.Chuck was a member of Meridian Lodge # 610 F. & A.M. , a U.S. Army Veteran, and worked for Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company.He is the beloved husband of Nancy (nee Mackowski); dear father of Barbara (Doug) Denton, Beverly (Ken) Wyatt, Brian (Lyn) Morris, Robert (deceased); grandfather of Nicholas (Bethany), Matthew (Jessie), Andrew, Rebekah, Darbie, Jenna, Reed, Taylor (fiance Kevin), Jacob, Makenna; great-grandfather of Samantha, Mary, Jack; brother of Marlene Avery and Lee Morris. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 10:30 a.m. at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, 11521 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland, Ohio. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. (MASKS REQUIRED, SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY LIMITS OBSERVED). Contributions to Lake County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 8121 Deepwood Blvd., Mentor, Ohio 44060 would be appreciated.