Private family services were held for Charles Allen Alexander, age 54, a lifelong resident of Painesville.He was born December 8, 1964, in Painesville, to Gerald and Anna (Adkinson) Alexander.Charles passed away at Grande Oaks in Oakwood Village on Feb. 2, 2019.Charles enjoyed Nascar, war movies, model cars, and playing the guitar.He is survived by his daughter, Megan Alexander; and future granddaughter, Ellie Kireder of Painesville; sisters, Karen Perry and Shanna Alexander of Painesville; nephew, Josh Reho of Madison; and canine companion, Junior.Contributions are to be made to Rescue Village, 15463 Chillicothe Rd., Novelty, OH 44072.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 24, 2019