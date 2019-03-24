|
Charles “Chuck” Alva Varner, age 90, of Chester Twp., passed away on Wednesday March 20, 2019.Chuck was born in Defiance, Ohio on November 22, 1928. During his teenage years, Chuck lived in the family home in South Euclid. He met the love of his life, Marge (Minor) and they married in 1947. The pair moved to Chester Twp. and lived together there for more than 50 years.Chuck started his career as an auto body repairman in 1946. In 1965, he became co-owner of West Geauga Auto Body, and in 1975 he partnered with his son Jim to establish Varner’s Auto Body in Newbury Twp. along with his other sons John and Dave. Chuck at 84, after 67 years, retired from the auto body business leaving a legacy of many prize-winning automobiles throughout the U.S.As a car show enthusiast, most weekends Chuck could be found camped in his lawn chair beside his family and friends, and a prize show car. Chuck was a family man who enjoyed, above all else, spending time with his kids and grandkids and telling stories of the past.Chuck was loved by all that knew him, and he will be greatly missed.He is survived by his children James (Michelle), Nancy Prokay, John (Sue), and Dave (Brenda). He was a proud grandpa to Monica (Joe) Stolz, Stacey (John) Johnson, Suzy (Ron) Warner, Jim (Jodie) Varner, Bill (Amber) Varner, and Jessica (Will) Fugate. He was a loving great-grandpa of 12.Chuck is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Marge.Visitation for Chuck will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 5-8 pm at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd., Chester Twp., where services will be held on Thursday March 28, 2019 at 10:00 am. Rev. Matt Reeves will officiate services. Interment in Knollwood Cemetery, Mayfield Hts.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Chuck’s name may be made to a . Online tribute video and condolences at www.gattozziandson.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 26, 2019