Home

POWERED BY

Services
DiCicco & Sons Funeral Homes
5975 Mayfield Road
Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
(440) 449-1818
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Shrewsbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles C. Shrewsbury

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles C. Shrewsbury Obituary
Memorial services for Charles C. Shrewsbury, age 93, of Mentor, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at The DiCicco and Sons Funeral Home, 5975 Mayfield Rd., Mayfield Hts., Ohio. Family and friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Charles was the son of John and Lilly (Wood) Shrewsbury, born on June 16, 1926 in Egeria, WV and passed way December 2, 2019 at Concord Village Skilled Nursing and Rehab. He was an avid reader and loved nature. Charles enjoyed bird watching and working in the yard. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy (Eagle); son, John; grandchildren, Brittany and Brandon; and great-granddaughter, Samantha. He was preceded in death by his ten siblings. Online condolences and guest registry: www.diciccoandsonsfh.com 440-449-1818.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DiCicco & Sons Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -