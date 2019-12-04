|
Memorial services for Charles C. Shrewsbury, age 93, of Mentor, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at The DiCicco and Sons Funeral Home, 5975 Mayfield Rd., Mayfield Hts., Ohio. Family and friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Charles was the son of John and Lilly (Wood) Shrewsbury, born on June 16, 1926 in Egeria, WV and passed way December 2, 2019 at Concord Village Skilled Nursing and Rehab. He was an avid reader and loved nature. Charles enjoyed bird watching and working in the yard. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy (Eagle); son, John; grandchildren, Brittany and Brandon; and great-granddaughter, Samantha. He was preceded in death by his ten siblings. Online condolences and guest registry: www.diciccoandsonsfh.com 440-449-1818.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 5, 2019