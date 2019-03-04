Mass of Christian Burial for Charles D. Fatica, age 88, a lifelong resident of Wickliffe, will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe.Mr. Fatica passed away March 1, 2019, and was born on November 28, 1930, in Wickliffe, OH.Charles was a member of the Wickliffe Senior Center, the Wickliffe Hall of Fame, and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, where he served as an usher and practiced his faith, as he was a strong believer in Christ. He loved movies, going to theatrical shows, music, and spending time with his family.Charles was a retired teacher who taught at Wickliffe City Schools for over 30 years.He was the dearest father of Jim (Amy); devoted grandfather of Zac (Kelly) Cooper, Christian, Bianca, and great-grandfather of Jackson and Hudson; dear brother of Alice LaCivita.Charles was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathleen (nee Chiara); parents, Franklin and Loretta (nee Ciancibello); siblings, Jane Spring, Alfred, Nick, and Carrie Marsh.The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, on Wednesday, March 6 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery in Mayfield Hts.To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com. Published in News-Herald on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary