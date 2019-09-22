|
Services for Charles D. Lynn, 85, of Willoughby, will be at 6 PM on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Lake Erie Church of God, 3050 Antioch Road, North Perry. The family will receive friends from 2-6 PM on Thursday, prior to the service at the Church.Mr. Lynn passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019 surrounded by his family.Born June 13, 1934 in Ruble Mills, PA, he has lived in Willoughby for the past 61 years.He loved to play his guitar and sing country gospel songs at various churches and senior citizens centers.Mr. Lynn was employed as a furnace operator and machinist at Parker-Hannifin Corporation. He retired in 1997 after 35 years of service.Survivors are his son, Rev. C. Darrell (Kathy) Lynn and daughter, Kim (Gerald) Langley; grandsons, David (Nichole), Joseph (Sierra), Stephen (Natalie Broccone) and Nathan Lynn; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Sophia, Arabella and Norah. He also leaves his fiance, Debbie Baderzinski and many nieces and nephews and their families.He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Lillie, on December 27, 2011. His parents, William and Estella Lynn; one brother and two sisters are also deceased.Final resting place will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chester Township.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 23, 2019