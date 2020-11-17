Charles ‘Charlie’ David Digman, age 84, of Grand River, passed away on November 16thsurrounded by his family. He was born November 27th, 1935 in Belington, West Virginia, the son of Stark & Alice Digman. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Fairport Harbor. Charlie served in the United States Army and was stationed in Alaska. He was employed at the Industrial Rayon Corporation, Uniroyal Corporation and was the owner of Digman Painting for over 35 years. He was a former volunteer firefighter and EMT for both Painesville Township & Grand River Fire Departments. He served on the Grand River Village Council, St. Anthony’s Parish Council and was the head of maintenance at St. Anthony’s for many years. In hisretirement he worked as a greeter at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 63 years, Charlene (Rus).Survivors include his son, David (Eva Jansen) Digman, of Grand River, twin daughters, Denise Digman of Grand River and Danielle (William) Thompson of Painesville Township;grandchildren, Dr. Corbin (Dr. Anastasia) Thompson and Connor Thompson of Carrboro, NorthCarolina, Katie Jansen, of Cleveland Heights, and Sarah Jansen of Pensacola, Florida. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. Robert (Jane) Digman of Philippi, West Virginia and sister-in-law, Charlene Digman of Perry, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his brother Ronnie Digman of Perry, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church at 316 Fifth Street, Fairport Harbor, Ohio 44077.Due to COVID restrictions a memorial service will take place at a later date.