|
|
Charles E. Batig, 85, of Willowick, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, in Cleveland.Born April 17, 1933, in Lyndhurst, he has been a resident of Willowick for 57 years.Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retired truck driver for the city of Lyndhurst.He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church. He enjoyed being a school crossing guard, loved spending time with his grandkids, and playing golf.He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Julianna (nee Staller); children, Dianna and Jacqueline (Robert) Bolaney; grandchildren, Theresa and Robert; brothers, Richard and Raymond; many nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his sister, Carol (Fred) Kellner.Visitation will be held Friday, March 29th, 4 until 8 p.m. at Jack Monreal Funeral Home, 31925 Vine Street in Willowick.Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 30th, 10 a.m., also at the funeral home. Charles will be buried at All Souls Cemetery. www.jackmonreal.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 28, 2019