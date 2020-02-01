|
|
Charles E. Brunkala, age 66, passed away January 30, 2020 at Lake Med Nursing and Rehab in Painesville Twp. He was born December 4, 1953 in Cleveland to the late Frank Sr. and Muriel Brunkala. Charles had worked as a machinist for the Glenridge Machine Co. in Willoughby. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking out. A 1972 graduate of Mentor HighSchool, he also had attended St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. He is survived by his brothers, Frank (Kathleen) Brunkala Jr. and Michael (Robin)Brunkala; and other loving family. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 2, 2020