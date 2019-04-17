Charles E. Rees, age 78; Beloved husband of Joanne (nee Prekel); loving father of Paula O’Brien (husband Scott); dear grandfather of Cecelia, Adhu and Charlie O’Brien.Charles was born on July 31, 1941 in East Cleveland, and passed away on April 15, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Euclid. Charles graduated from Euclid High School, took classes at KSU and die makers apprenticeship. He retired after 37 years with GM Coit Road and Parma as a die maker.Charles was a past President of GM Local 45 Retiree’s. He enjoyed local auctions and bargain hunting. Charles enjoyed playing Santa at work and sheltered workshops for handicap children. He liked amusement parks and spending time with his family and grandchildren. Charles will be greatly missed.Funeral Service Saturday, April 20 at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Charles at The Mullally Funeral Home located in the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Rd. (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Saturday morning 9 to 11 AM. Arrangements by Mullally Funeral Service — 216-531-9411 Published in News-Herald on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary