Charles E. Snyder, age 87, of Madison, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 19, 2020. He was born July 3, 1932 in Mentor, Ohio, to Earl and Mable Snyder. He married Shirley Housel on February 5, 1953 and they spent 67 wonderful years together. Charles liked to travel, especially camping and was proud of the fact he made it to every state except Nevada and Alaska. He was a member of Park United Methodist Church and had been a trustee there for many years and was also a member of the American Legion. His volunteer work kept him busy cooking for Lenten Lunches and Old Fashion days, yet most of all, Charles enjoyed spending time with his family. Charles leaves behind his loving wife of 67 years, Shirley; daughter, Denise (Brian) Lewis; sons, Reese (Susie) Snyder and Neil (Julie) Snyder; grandchildren, Tricia (Gilbert Beachler) Hawes, Stephanie (Keith) Stancliff, Kurt Lewis, Bethany (Dave) Booth, Vince (Shannon) Mucci, Adam (Wanda) Mucci, Samantha, Jacob and Matthew Snyder; 13 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; brother, Roger (Karen) Snyder; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Rex; twin sister, Katherine Tyler; and brother, William Snyder. Friends will be received 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Monday, February 24, 2020 at Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH with a Service immediately following at 12 Noon at the funeral home. Final Resting Place is Pierpont Cemetery. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 21, 2020