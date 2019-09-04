|
Charles F. Stemple, 95, of Streetsboro, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Brookdale of Mentor. He was born August 2, 1924, in Borgman, WV to John and Pearl (Taylor) Stemple. Charles was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII and the Korean Conflict. He was a longtime member of the Streetsboro United Methodist Church and had worked in various jobs for Ohio Edison for 32 years. Survivors include his children, Kirk (Susan) Stemple and Zane (Lu) Stemple. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret; and siblings, Dortha Collins, Virginia Hahn, John, Howard, Franklin, Phillip and David Stemple. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Streetsboro United Methodist Church, 8940 State Route 43 in Streetsboro. Reverend Annette Dimond will officiate. Cremation will follow the service with private burial in Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home Streetsboro Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Streetsboro United Methodist Church. Condolences and memories of Charles may be shared at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 5, 2019