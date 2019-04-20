|
|
Charles H. Dowling, 71, a longtime Mentor resident, passed away April 16, 2019 at Danbury of Mentor. He was born October 30, 1947 in Cleveland.Charles was co-owner and operator of Lake County Plating in Mentor for 37 years. His hobbies were classic cars, boating and motorcycling. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends, leisurely Saturday morning breakfasts with the guys, and his beloved “Moxie” who needs no introduction to anyone who knew him.Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Janet Dowling; siblings, Mary Williams, Robert (Terry) Dowling; and Jack (Pat) Dowling; nieces and nephews, William (Lin) Eisenmann, Danielle (Luke) Eisenmann, John (Lisa) Dowling, Tammy Dowling, Leroy Dowling, Artie Dowling, David Dowling, Scott Dowling, Michelle (Al) Dorazio, Denise (Doug) Bly, Patricia Williams, Laura (Donald) Alberta; his great niece, Kaylee; and his beloved “Moxie”. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Violet Dowling; brother, Art Dowling; niece, Theresa Dowling; nephew, James Dowling; and brothers in law, Thomas Grant and William Williams.The family will receive friends from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio 44060. A memorial service to conclude the celebration will begin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Mentor Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192, donate online at www.hospicewr.org. or to of Ohio, 2545 Farmers Drive, Suite 300 Columbus, Ohio 43235.Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 21, 2019