Charles H. Guy, age 83, graduated a senior of the earthly life and was accepted into Heaven to enjoy an eternity of glorifying and praising his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was born in Homestead, PA. Charlie's last autumn leaf fell on August 1, 2020, at his home in Madison, Ohio. He earned a Bachelor's degree from Waynesburg College in 1958 and taught in the Madison Local School District until 1964. During the 1959-1960 school year, he started the wrestling program for the Madison Blue Streaks. In 1965, Charlie began his employment with Coe Manufacturing Company in Painesville. He was very fond of his career there, and never considered it "work." He retired in February 2001, as new ownership went into place. He will be missed by daughters, Sandra (Stan) Broadway, Susan Guy, and Maryann Guy. His son, Charles E. Guy, preceded him in death. A Celebration of Charlie's Life will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank Hospice of the Western Reserve for providing for Charlie's wishes to remain at home. In lieu of flowers, we would like to encourage contributions be made in Charlie's name to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110, or St. Anne Anglican Church, attention FIFF P.O. Box 579, Madison, OH 44057.