McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Charles H. "Bud" Lilley


1934 - 2020
Charles H. "Bud" Lilley Obituary
Funeral services for Charles H. "Bud" Lilley, 85, of Mentor, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Shoregate United Methodist Church, 30500 Bayridge Blvd., Willowick, OH 44095. (*Please meet at church.) Bud passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at his residence. Born Aug. 7, 1934, in West Newton, Pa., he had been a resident of Lake County for 39 years. Bud had served with Euclid Auxiliary Police for 47 years, was a member of R.S.V.P., Meals On Wheels, and Council on Aging, and was a volunteer for the youth group parking at the Captains lot in Eastlake. He was the beloved husband of Theresa M. “Teri” (nee Lane) Lilley; loving father of Charles “Bud” (Jane) Lilley, Linda Lilley Harris, Bruce Lilley, Elaine (David) Maine, Pauline (Michael) Lograsso, Andrea Plavcan and Lisa Stofan; cherished grandfather of 13; great-grandfather of nine; brother of Ella Black; brother-in-law of George Berczik; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Bud was preceded in death by his sons-in-law, John Harris, Dean Plavcan and Daniel Stofan; parents, Sheren Ernest and Evelyn Alberta (nee Sleasman) Lilley; and four siblings. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be directed to Shoregate United Methodist Church. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 27, 2020
