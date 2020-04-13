|
Charles J. “Chuck” Jambor, age 93, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. Born September 6, 1926, in Cleveland, OH, he was a lifelong resident of Northeast Ohio. He graduated from East Tech High School. Charles served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, having attended Navy Electrical School. Charles was a member of the Wickliffe American Legion Post 7 and VFW Post 4358 of Willoughby Hills. He attended Ohio State University and graduated from the Cleveland Engineering Institute. Charles retired from Reliance Electric and Engineering Co. after 40 years as a Final Test Technician. Charles was a reading tutor and mentor at the Wickliffe Public Library. He traveled widely in the U.S. and abroad with his wife, Margaret. He is survived by his son, Charles W. (Pam) Jambor; and his daughter, Rosemarie (Keith) Markward; grandchildren, Kenneth, Richard, Andrew (Rachel) Jambor, Kelli (Michael) Enzerra and Jessica (Alex Evsikov) Markward. Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret (nee Froschmayer); parents, Joseph and Helen (nee Biedenweg); and brothers, Kenneth and Earl. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a memorial service will be held in Charles’ honor at a later date. Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery in Mayfield Hts. The family asks that in remembrance, donations be directed to Wickliffe Presbyterian Church, 29955 Ridge Rd., Wickliffe, OH 44092. Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe, (440) 943-2466. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 14, 2020