Charles J. “Chuck” Nedley Sr., 88, of Mentor, Ohio, for the past 21 years and formerly of Wickliffe, Ohio, passed on Monday, April 20, 2020 at home with family by his side. He was born September 11, 1931, in Juniata, Pa., to the late Charles E. and Catherine Nedley.Mr. Nedley was a retired machinist from GE.Chuck was a US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.He enjoyed his family, especially his grand-children and great-grand-children, making his famous chili and feeding birds in his yard. In earlier years he enjoyed golfing with family and friends. Chuck and Shirley bowled together on leagues and we are not certain if he ever matched mom’s perfect 300 score.Survivors include his children: Robert (Michelle) Nedley, Debra (Robert) Herrick, Lois Dawn Stanley, Susan Lynn (Bill) McPhail and Charles J. (Roger Friedman) Nedley Jr., 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; siblings: Evelyn Moses, Ernest (Doris) Nedley, Tom (Sandy) Nedley, Ronald (Rosemary) Nedley, Roger Nedley and William (“Birdie”) Nedley.Preceding him in death are his wife, Shirley F. Nedley and sisters, Geraldine Prijatly and Dorothy Miller.With the current COVID-19 public gathering restrictions, a private family service was held at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Private family interment was in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chesterland, OH. The family requests contributions may be made in Mr. Nedley’s memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.orgOffer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 26, 2020