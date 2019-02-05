|
Charles Keith Connor, 65, of Southington, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.He was born November 5, 1953 in Asheville, NC to the late Vernell (Tweed) Vaughn and Charles Vaughn.Chuck hauled milk for the Amish and drove trucks for most of his life.He served his community as a paramedic and firefighter for Troy Vol. Fire Department and loved fishing, riding motorcycles, and spending time with his family.Chuck is survived by his sons, Keith (Jessica) Connor, Bobby Connor, and Steven (Elizabeth) Connor; daughter, LaRae (Keith) Lichty; brothers, Chris (Susan) Vaughn and Gary (Tracy) Vaughn; and sisters, Charnell Parsons and Donna (Randy) Sellars. He had five grandchildren, Seircia, Oliver, Kyle,MaKenzie, and Grace.Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Larry Parsons.Calling hours will be Saturday, February 9th from 3 to 6 at the Sly Family Funeral Home, 15670 W. High St., Middlefield, Ohio, with a service to follow at 6 p.m.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Perry Foundation (memo: “Brandy Siegel Scholarship Fund”), care of Wally Siegel, 4525 White Angel Drive, Perry, OH 44081.Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.slyffh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 6, 2019