Private graveside services for Charles L. Rowan Sr., age 84, of Painesville, were held at Perry Cemetery. Charles was born January 4th, 1936 in Wendell, West Virginia, to Albert and Aire Mae (McCauley). He passed away January 7th, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He worked at Republic Steel and Lime plant and had served in the U.S. Army. Charles enjoyed working on race cars, reading his newspaper, playing the guitar, and singing with his family. He is survived by his children, Linda (Paul) Hanson, Derine (Richard) Duncan, Deshane (David) Griffin, Charles (Tina) Rowan Jr., Mat Rowan, Kenneth (Melissa) Rowan, and Barbara M. (Josh) Ziegler; sister, Janet (Leon) Hocquard; 16 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; grandson, Nicholas Cicconetti; brothers, William, Warden, Robert, Albert, Donald, Gerald and Harold; sisters, Loraine, Mary, Nora and Darlene.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 12, 2020