Charles E. "Chuck" Law, of Mentor, passed away August 6, 2020, at the Cleveland V.A. Medical Center. He was born May 31, 1946, in Chesterland, Ohio, to the late Vernon and Jean (Livingston) Law. Mr. Law joined the United States Marine Corps in 1964. He was stationed aboard the U.S.S. Canopus AS-34 Sub Tender along with 22 other Marines providing security for Polaris Nuclear Weapons, for a two-year tour. In May 1968 he was promoted to Sergeant and was ordered to An Hoa, Vietnam, serving as a Platoon Sergeant for the 2nd Battalion-5th Marines-1st Division. On October 6, 1968, he was severely wounded on Hill 52 by enemy fire. He was then hospitalized for two years when it became necessary to amputate his leg. He was awarded The Purple Heart - Combat Action Ribbon - Presidential Unit Citation - Gallantry Cross Unit Citation - Good Conduct Medal - National Defense Medal - Vietnam Service Medal - Vietnam Campaign Medal. Chuck joined the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter #42 of Lake County in 1969 as a Life Member. He also joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars in 1996, and has served as a Post Commander and received Co-Captain All State Commander award in 1998. He is also a life member of AMVETS Post 109 as well as a member of the M.O.C. District #4 and has served as a District Commander and was awarded 5 Star Commander in 2004. He also served as Lake-Geauga County Council V.F.W. Commander in 1999 as well as State Chairman in the Department of Ohio V.F.W. He is a Life Member of Col. J.M. Chambers Detachment of the Marine Corps League, serving as Commandant in 2001. In May 2006 he received the Disabled American Veteran of the Year from the Department of Ohio, D.A.V. He served as Vice-President of the Lake County Veterans Service Commission and was appointed by Judge Fred Skok to represent Disabled American Veterans Chapter #42 of Lake County. He was instrumental in setting up a program with Wal-Mart of Madison for New Clothes through Disabled American Veterans for needy Veterans and their family. He volunteered many hours with the Toy's for Tot's Program for the Col. Chambers Det. #555 of Lake County. He also served as Color Guard Captain with V.F.W. Post 4441 providing Funeral Color Guards for over 300 veterans. Mr. Law is survived by his loving partner of 11 years, Sandy O'Brien; son, Robert E. Law; daughter, Teresa Jean Law; brothers, Roy (Joyce-Ann) and Don (Pat); sister, Margaret Ann (Dale) Kapuscinski; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Law. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Robert Law. Visitation will take place Saturday, August 15, from 10 a.m. to Noon at the Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Avenue (opposite Lake Erie College), Painesville. Funeral services will be held at noon with Rev. James Porostosky officiating. Burial will take place in Mentor Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Disabled American Veterans, 2044 Youngstown Rd. Se, Warren, OH 44484 or at www.dav.org
. Online condolences, obituary, and directions available at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
.