Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Resources
Charles M. "Charlie Brown" DeBaltzo

Charles M. "Charlie Brown" DeBaltzo Obituary
Charles M. "Charlie Brown" DeBaltzo, age 77, loving father of Michael (wife Gina) and Anthony (Jill Videtic); devoted grandfather of Anthony, Julia and Nicholas; dearest brother of Toni Ann Petti (husband Jeff); former husband of Patricia DeBaltzo (nee Keegan); dear uncle and great-uncle of many. Charlie was born October 28, 1942 in Cleveland, OH and passed away on January 5, 2020. He was a resident of Highland Heights for the past two years and grew up in Collinwood. Charlie graduated from Collinwood High School in 1962. He worked as a laborer in construction and was a member of the Laborer Union 860. Charlie was an avid sports and horse racing fan. He loved listening to Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. Charlie will be remembered as a quiet, reserved and witty man that was old school and funny. He will be greatly missed. Prayers of Christian Burial Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Entombment following at Knollwood Mausoleum. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Charlie at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Thursday 3 to 8 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
