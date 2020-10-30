1/1
Charles M. "Chuck" Frank
Charles M. “Chuck” Frank, age 88 of Mentor, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Fairmount Health Center, Willoughby. He was born August 4, 1932 in Athens, OH. Mr. Frank was an interim director at Rabbit Run Community Arts Association from 1998-2001, director of the Fine Arts Association from 1987-1998, director and conductor of the Lakeland Civic Band for 40 years, professor of music at Lakeland Community College for 16 years and a music teacher at Wickliffe High School for 13 years.Chuck was a veteran of the US Army and a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Willoughby.Survivors include his wife of 66 years: Marjorie A. (Groh) Frank, daughters Lisa (Donald) Berkemeier and Heather (Shawn) Ambrus, grandchildren: Timothy and Thomas Berkemeier, Devon and Hailey Ambrus and furry companion, Daisy.Preceding Chuck in death are his mother: Marguerite (Wood) Frank, father: Nihle (Margaret) Frank, sister: Martha Felstein and furry companions: Beau and Niles.Private family service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church.Private family interment will be in Mentor Cemetery.Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH. 44060.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Charles M. Frank Music Education Fund through the Lakeland Foundation.https://bit.ly/35KSeBVOffer condolences at www.brunners.com



Published in News-Herald from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
