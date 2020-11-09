1/
Charles M. Sabruno
Charles M. Sabruno, 80, of Willoughby, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020.He was born in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Frank D. and Delight A. (nee-Pinto) Sabruno. Charles was raised in Wickliffe, Ohio, where he attended Wickliffe High School, Class of 1958. He attended Kent State University, and served two years in the United States Army. Charles then served his entire career in the United States Secret Service, Uniform Division until his retirement.Charles will be lovingly remembered by his children, William M. Silverstein; Albert M. Sabruno; Suzanne (Sabruno) Catania (Luke III); Victoria A. Sabruno (Rama Nandury); Charles Matthew Sabruno (Tammy), grandchildren, Spicer M. Sabruno; Luke Anthony Catania IV; Ryder M. Sabruno; Austen M. Sabruno; Aiden Sabruno, siblings, Jeannette M.(Sabruno) Knapp; Anthony F. Sabruno (Connie); MaryAnn (Sabruno McGuinnes) Wallace (Thomas), as well as generations of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friendsIn lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Cleveland Clinic Children’s. Gifts can be made online at: my.clevelandclinic.org/givingA private family memorial service will be held in late Spring 2021.

Published in News-Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
