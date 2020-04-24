|
|
Charles M. "Chuck" Sloan age 70, of Willoughby, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center in Cleveland. Born June 29, 1949 Chuck had lived in Willoughby most of his life. Chuck served in the Army from 1967-1970.He loved to ride his Harleys around town with Paul Chapman and the Two-Wheel Tuesday group, enjoyed fishing, playing guitar with Jim Burkhart, cheering on the Cleveland Browns, Indians, and Cavaliers, and hanging out with the neighbors.Chuck leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Pamela and son, Guy; sister, Jackie (Merl) Wooley; and many nieces and nephews including Ralph Sloan.Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Beatrice Sloan; brothers, Carl and Billy; sisters, Betty Hochberg and Lila Hiatt.There will be no visitation due to COVID 19 Pandemic. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.www.blessingcremation.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 26, 2020