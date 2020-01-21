|
|
Charles "Chuck" Marion Panzarella, 75, of Mentor, OH, passed away at his home on January 18, 2020. He was born January 21, 1944 in Cleveland, OH. He was a proud union member of Teamsters Local 436. Chuck will be remembered by everyone who knew him as the definition of a good man. Never afraid to share his thoughts, you always knew where Chuck stood. He worked hard to provide a good living for his family, stayed married to his one and only wife, spent years of practices and games coaching his son, and being the strongest man his daughter ever knew. He is the man who adored his grandchildren, the perfect Grandpa his grandchildren loved to be around. An avid fan of the Browns, Buckeyes football and the Indians, our conversations with him about our teams will stay with each of us. His impact on our lives was profound, and he will be sorely missed by all his family and friends who loved him deeply. Chuck is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kit (Volpe); his daughter, Gina Panzarella-Riley; his son, Charles (Julie); his grandchildren, Johnathan Riley, Abbey Riley, Alexis, Vincent, Dominic, Lauren; and great-grandson, Nathan Kolasinski; his brothers and sisters, Kenneth (Marie), Sara LoCoco (James), William (Suzanne), Toni Fumic (Robert deceased), Joseph, Barbra Murphy (Bruce); and sister-in-law, Loretta; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Panzarella and Betty Curtis; and one brother, Salvatore (Butch) Panzarella. The family will receive friends at Dicicco & Son’s Funeral Home, 5975 Mayfield Rd., Mayfield Heights, OH on Saturday, January 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. Online guest book and condolences: www.diciccoandsonsfh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 22, 2020